Tumkuru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Four people were killed in a road accident in Karnataka's Tumkuru district in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred around 5 am within the limits of the Kora police station when the vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a parked lorry.

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Row: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Issue U/A 16 Plus Certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's Political Action Thriller Film; Board Moves Appeal.

The impact of the collision was severe, killing all four occupants on the spot. Superintendent of Police Ashok Venkat visited the accident site and reviewed the situation.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund Delays for AY 2025-26: Why Taxpayers Are Still Waiting and What You Can Do.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)