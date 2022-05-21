Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Seven persons were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday night.

"Total 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti village in the vehicle, after attending a wedding. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree," Police said.

Four persons died on the spot while three others breathed their last on the way to a hospital.

Investigation into the case is on and a case has been registered under 304 A IPC (causing death by negligence), added the police. (ANI)

