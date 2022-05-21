Mumbai, May 21: A civil engineer from Saki Naka was duped of Rs 9.1 lakh after he believed a job offer mail he received from the sender informing him that he has been selected by a construction company in the UK.

The fraudster first tricked the engineer into doing nine fund transfers for various reasons, such as giving him direct appointment without a job interview.

The police registered an FIR against an unknown person on Friday. The engineer, who resides with his family at Nahar Amrut Shakti in Saki Naka and is employed in a construction firm, was duped two days after he uploaded his resume on a job portal and marked his choice for the job post in the UK company, reported Indian Express.

In his complaint the man said that the fraudsters also gave him bank details and the mobile number of a James Moore, who they introduced as an executive assistant of the British Embassy in New Delhi, the complaint.

The victim made the nine fund transfers between April 22 and May 4 before he realised he is being duped as the fraudster kept demanding money for visa processing, document verification, money towards skipping interviews, and getting the job selection done directly, work permit, and such. Sensing foul play, the complainant felt suspicious and checked the procedure to get a job in the UK. Realising that he had to keep making the payments in order to get the job, he continued paying the fraudsters whenever asked to. In all, he paid Rs 9.09 lakh.

The fraudsters then sought another fee for giving him the job without further interviews while asking him to pay an additional travel fee and a fee for entering the UK, the complainant stated. This was when he realised that he had been duped and he requested the accused to return his money a number of times. However, the fraudsters then broke off communication, leaving the civic engineer with no option but to approach the police.

