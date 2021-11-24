Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission Hanumanagouda Belagurki submitted the report for the year 2021-22 to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The report would be studied and suitable action would be initiated on the recommendations of the report in the interest of the farmers, Bommai said.

The report contains analysis and recommendations on the extent of agriculture and horticulture crop cultivation, crop productivity, production cost, transport cost and other aspects of agriculture. The report has been prepared in association with five Agriculture and Horticulture Universities in the state.

The report has highlighted the ways and means for improving the income of farmers, adoption of integrated farming, boost for rural entrepreneurship, making crop insurance compulsory and farmer-friendly. (ANI)

