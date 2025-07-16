Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) With a goal to make Karnataka a USD 20 billion quantum advantage-driven economy by 2035, the state government on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of the quantum technology sector.

The government has also announced that a dedicated 'Quantum Task Force' will be constituted and a strategic roadmap will be prepared, it said.

As part of Karnataka's vision for comprehensive development of the quantum ecosystem, the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' has been planned on July 31 and August 1.

In this context, a high-level meeting was convened on Wednesday at Vidhana Soudha by the Department of Science & Technology, where key representatives from leading quantum technology companies participated. Ministers N S Boseraju (Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology), M B Patil (Industries), and Priyank Kharge (IT&BT) addressed the participants and shared their vision and assurances, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Boseraju said the Karnataka government is ready to offer all necessary support to make the state a leader in the quantum sector.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a roadmap will be developed. We will consult the CM on forming a dedicated Task Force to guide this roadmap. Our government is committed to framing the necessary policies to support this mission," he said.

"Our goal is to make Karnataka a USD 20 billion quantum advantage-driven economy by 2035. As part of this vision, India's first 'Quantum India Conclave' will be held on July 31 and August 1 under the Department of Science & Technology," he added.

Industries Minister M B Patil said that the objective is for Karnataka to lead in quantum technology.

"The state government is fully prepared to offer land, infrastructure, and all types of support needed for industries to thrive. We have asked industry representatives to submit their specific requirements, and we are ready to respond with the necessary facilitation," he added.

IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted that skill development in human resources is crucial for Karnataka to lead the quantum revolution.

"We are committed to enabling a robust ecosystem of innovation and deep-tech collaboration. Through a phased approach under the proposed Quantum Mission, we aim to become a bridge between industry, academic institutions, and innovation networks. Karnataka must be at the forefront on the global quantum map," he added.

Noting that Karnataka is well-positioned to emerge as a major stakeholder in India's quantum ecosystem, officials said the state offers top academic institutions, industry-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, forward-looking industries capable of adopting cutting-edge technologies, and a skilled talent pool - strengths that are rare to find in other states.

Industry representatives at the meeting emphasised the need for dedicated land and supportive policies to help the sector expand further.

