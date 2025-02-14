Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the police to take strict action against those responsible for instigating violence after a mob allegedly attacked the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru earlier this week, a government release said.

The directive was issued during a meeting at CM Siddaramaiah's Kaveri residence on Friday. The meeting was attended by the Mysuru District Collector, District Superintendent, Mysuru Police Commissioner, and the Director General of Police.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Footfall Crosses 50 Crore-Mark; More Than Combined Population of US and Russia, Says Uttar Pradesh Government.

The release further stated that the CM directed that legal action must be taken without hesitation against those responsible, regardless of who they are. "Precautions must be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The CM instructed authorities to identify those involved in pelting stones at the police station and those who incited the violence.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah To Present His Maiden Budget on March 7, Continues Pre-Budget Consultations.

The attack on the Udayagiri police station injured seven policemen. Officials said the violence erupted following a derogatory social media post by a man.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra, the accused was arrested for the post. However, some people were "upset that he might be released soon," he said.

The crowd turned violent, attempted to storm the police station, damaged vehicles, and injured policemen, officials said.

Following the incident, local police formed a special team to arrest those responsible for the violence, ADGP Hitendra added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)