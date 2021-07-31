New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Saturday in the national capital.

The Karnataka CM also visited 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Later today, Bommai will go to Bengaluru and hold an official meeting at 5 pm at the Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru related to the COVID-19 situation. District administrative officials will be also present in the meeting virtually. This comes after Kerala started witnessing more COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Bommai sought approval for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Hubballi-Dharwad from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met several political leaders and apprised them about the state's situation.(ANI)

