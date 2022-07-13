Mangaluru, Jul 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government, with the help of the Centre plans to introduce the new sea wave breaker technology to find out a permanent solution to sea erosion in the coastal region.

Talking to reporters after visiting Battappady in Ullal near here, an area severely affected by sea erosion late Tuesday evening, he said a lot of money had been spent on temporary solutions like laying stones along the coast which have not been proved effective.

The sea wave breaker technology will be installed along a one-km stretch in the coast and its effectiveness will be tested before taking future course of action, he said.

The national disaster relief package of Rs 739 crore will be utilised for distributing compensation to the affected people based on the reports of the deputy commissioners of affected districts.

Paucity of funds will not affect relief works in affected areas, Bommai said.

The CM said the roads in the ghat section will be developed and the four-lane works will be completed after the monsoon season.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, who was present, thanked the chief minister for his visit. State ministers R Ashok, Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara, Pratapsimha Nayak MLC and deputy commissioner K V Rajendra were among those who accompanied the chief minister.

