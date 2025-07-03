Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): The IAS Officers' Association in Karnataka on Thursday strongly condemned BJP MLC N Ravikumar's "derogatory and offensive remarks" against State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and urged the State government to uphold institutional dignity and take prompt and exemplary action in the matter.

"The Chief Secretary holds the highest civil office in Karnataka and is a widely respected officer known for her integrity, commitment, and distinguished public service. The remarks made in public are vulgar, defamatory, and a direct affront to the dignity of her office and the larger civil service. It further leads to denigrating public institutions and the trust they hold, the IAS Officers' Association said in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The association pointed out that the remarks against Rajneesh followed an instance where Ravi Kumar made "baseless and communal remarks" against the Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi.

"Despite our prior appeal for corrective action, the recurrence of such behavior reflects a disturbing pattern of targeting and vilifying officers in public service. The Association expresses its strong solidarity with both officers and reiterates its concern over repeated attempts to undermine the credibility of dedicated officers serving Karnataka with distinction," the letter read.

"We respectfully urge the following: A public and unconditional apology from Shri Ravi Kumar; Immediate legal action under applicable provisions of law; and a formal resolution of censure in the Legislative Council. Civil servants must be allowed to discharge their duties without fear, insult, or political intimidation. We urge the Government to uphold institutional dignity and take prompt and exemplary action in this regard," it added.

N Ravikumar made the remarks against Rajneesh during a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha Monday. A police complaint was filed on Wednesday. (ANI)

