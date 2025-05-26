Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) The active covid-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 80 on Monday, with the addition of 37 new patients, the health department said.

Of these 80 active cases, 73 were from Bengaluru, it said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 3 Minor Girls, Who Lost Their Parents, Raped By 2 Men Over Past Two Years; Accused Arrested.

Bengaluru reported 35 of the 37 new cases on Monday.

The state's positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 19.37 per cent, the bulletin added.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there was no cause for concern, as most recent covid-19 cases in the state involved only mild infections. However, he stressed the need for continued precautions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)