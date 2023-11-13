Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Newly appointed Karnataka BJP State President, Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Monday met with JD(S) MP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru.

"I met former PM Deve Gowda ji and sought his blessings. I have also sought his support to our party as we will work together to win maximum number of seats in the Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections" the newly elected BJP Chief said after meeting the former PM.

The BJP and the JDs recently announced a seat sharing agreement for the 2024 polls after the JDs performed poorly in the recently concluded assembly elections. In the assembly elections the JDS could win just 19 seats.

The Karnataka BJP State President also met with former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier today at his residence in the state capital and discussed the future of the party in the state.

"Today I met our former CM Basavaraj Bommai. On the 15th of this month, I will officially take charge as BJP state president in the state BJP office. I will discuss with our BJP MLAs on Thursday or Friday about the selection of the Leader of the Opposition and get their opinion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda are busy with the elections. I will go to Delhi on the 23rd of this month and discuss the election of opposition leaders" BY Vijayendra said after meeting the former CM at his residence in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra met the leaders for the first time after being appointed to the role of the state president of the party. Vijayendra is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

On being appointed as the BJP President for Karnataka, Vijayendra said "I would like to thank our national president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having faith in me and giving me such a big opportunity to serve as a BJP president for the state of Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all the national leaders.

"Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure to win the maximum seats, to strengthen PM Modi's hand," he said.

The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the state in May this year. (ANI)

