Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he wanted genuine investors from a spectrum of industries during the Global Investors' Meet scheduled from November 2 to 4.

He said he wants action before the GIM starts where Karnataka should be able to showcase cleared projects to the investors so it offers more credibility to them.

"I don't want mere MoUs. I want genuine, credible worthwhile investors and meaningful contracts," Bommai said while launching the Invest Karnataka-2022- Global Investors Meet.

The Chief Minister also said investment should come from a broad spectrum of industries such as electric vehicles, defence, renewable energy apart from the existing ones to make it a holistic investment.

"I want this GIM to be a memorable one. All these exercised should reflect on the growth of the state and should create wealth for everyone,” he added.

According to him, the investors want no harassment and quick approach.

He further said the state was upgrading seven engineering colleges to the standard of the IITs.

Appealing to the investors to utilise the opportunity, Bommai assured them of every possible help in setting up their units.

He also said the Industries department has been scouting for land parcels and have been successful in identifying many across the state.

Bommai told the audience Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

