Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Mahadeepam was lit atop the hillock near Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram, Madurai on the occasion of Karthigai festival on Sunday.

Devotees stood in the streets around the temple and chanted hymns as the 'Mahadheepam' was lit.

The 'Karthigai Deepam' festival is held every year on the full moon day of the month of Karthikai. The festival is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. People light clay lamps and pray for their family's wealth.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the festival of Karthigai Deepam, the Isha Ashram in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore was illuminated by the light of thousands of Deepams.

The public and Isha volunteers celebrated the festival by lighting clay lamps at the Dhyanalinga and Linga Bhairavi temples, the Theerthakunds, Nandi, Adiyogi and other places in Isha.

A special Nada Aradhana, an offering of live music, was held to mark the 24th anniversary of the offering of the Dhyanalinga, consecrated by Sadhguru to the world.A Pournami Abhishekam for Linga Bhairavi was conducted followed by a Maha Arti in front of Nandi. (ANI)

