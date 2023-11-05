Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a surprising turn of events, Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, finds himself at the centre of a controversy, as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, dismisses the allegations made by KCR regarding a supposed letter from the Congress leader to the chairman of Foxconn, discussing the relocation of an Apple AirPods manufacturing unit from Hyderabad to Karnataka.

He further accused KCR of 'admitting defeat' in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Both leaders on Saturday engaged in a war of words over the purported letter.

The allegations arose after KCR held a press conference where he presented a fake letter purportedly written by DK Shivakumar to Foxconn regarding the relocation of an Apple Airpod manufacturing plant.

Rao alleged that Shivakumar wrote to several national and international companies in Hyderabad to shift their factories to Karnataka.

Shivakumar rubbished the charge, saying that the letter based on which Rao made the allegation was fake.

He also got an FIR registered at Vidhana Soudha police station against the creator of the fake letter.

He highlighted differences in the letterhead design, colour, and absence of page numbers, emphasising that his official letterhead did not feature the green colour seen in the fake letter.

"The fake letter was created by misusing his electronic signature and confirmed that he had instructed his secretaries to file a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha Police," Shivakumar said.

An investigation into the matter is set to take place, he added.

Amidst this controversy, Shivakumar also said that the Karnataka government has good relations with various capital investors and cited recent development works done by his government, such as discussions with Toyota for an expansion of capital investment in the state.

"Additionally, Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge and MB Patil's efforts in America have attracted interest from numerous American companies willing to invest in the state," he said.

This scandal has ignited political tensions and raised questions about the authenticity of the letter, adding intrigue to the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. (ANI)

