New Delhi, November 4: In view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Saturday to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years. In a major announcement ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his poll rallies in Chhattigarh's Durg and MP's Ratlam. He attacked Congress and alleged that it wants to keep the people poor. "I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years. Your affections and blessings give me the power to take such decisions," PM Modi said at the election rally in Durg. Assembly Elections 2023: Free-Ration Scheme Will Be Extended for Five Years, Says PM Narendra Modi in Poll-Bound Chhattistgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Making a similar announcement in Ratlam, he said the extension of the free ration scheme is "guarantee of Modi". The Centre had in December last year announced that it would provide free foodgrains to over 81 crore people for one year under the National Food Security Act. In his rally in Durg, the Prime Minister said the BJP's manifesto will fulfil the dreams of the people of the state.

"I would like to congratulate the entire team of Chhattisgarh BJP that they have released the manifesto yesterday that will make your dreams come true. In this manifesto, our mothers, sisters of Chhattisgarh, the youth and the farmers here have been given the biggest priority. BJP's track record is that we do what we say." He also launched an all-out attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, after Baghel was named in the alleged betting app deal.

Speaking at a rally in Durg the Prime Minister alleged that Congress has never left any opportunity to loot the people of Chhattisgarh. "Congress party's Chhattisgarh Govt has left no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of 'Mahadev.' Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. Huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets... Congress leaders are filling their houses with this loot money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to" Prime Minister Modi said. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Names of Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi Tops List.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the BJP-led government and PM Modi over the Congress demand for a caste census in the country and said more benefits will be given to farmers in Chhattisgarh if the party comes back to power in the state. Addressing a rally Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP government had not fulfilled its promises and accused it of working in the interest of industralists. He alleged that BJP uses 'vanvasi' instead of 'adivasi' for tribal population living in forested areas.

"'Adivasi' is a revolutionary word. 'Adivasi' means the first owner of the country. The BJP does not use this word because they know that if they use it, they will have to return the jungle, water and land to you," he said. "They don't want to believe this and have come up with a new word 'Vanvasi'- those who live in the jungle. This word is an insult to the 'Adivasi'. The Congress party will never accept this word," he added.

Referring to the remarks of PM Modi and BJP leaders, he claimed that they talk as if there are no Dalits and tribals in the country. "PM Modi is saying there is only one religion which is poor. If there is only one religion then why is PM Modi referring to himself as OBC in every speech. Tell when caste census will be held?" Gandhi asked.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled for November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17, Mizoram on November 7, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

