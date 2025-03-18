Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Kerakoll, a multinational sustainable building solutions provider, announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The company has made an investment of Rs 260 crore in the facility, according to a company official.

"The Jaipur facility represents a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in India," Ahzam Javed, Regional Director-Asia Pacific at Kerakoll, said.

"With an initial annual production capacity of 1,50,000 tons, the plant is designed for scalability, offering the opportunity to double its output in the future to meet growing market demand," he said in a release.

"The existing facility in Vadodara and the newly launched plant in Jaipur will play a pivotal role in supporting the company's business objectives," he said.

The company provides a range of eco-friendly products, including adhesives, grouts, coatings and waterproofing systems.

