Palakkad (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries and as many as six accused have been arrested in the case, the police informed on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) R Viswanadh said "A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries."

"We had registered the First Information Report (FIR) on March 3. In our investigation so far we cannot say that there is a political connection," he said.

Viswanadh added that out of seven accused six have been arrested. (ANI)

