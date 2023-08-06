Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): Cochin Customs on Sunday seized 1,364.60 grammes of gold in compound form, worth around Rs. 60 lakh, from two different passengers, said officials.

"The Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Muhammed Rafeek from Palakkad who had arrived from Jeddah via Doha by Indigo flight, said the officials.

Also Read | Munesh Gurjar Suspended: Rajasthan Government Suspends Jaipur Mayor After Her Husband Arrested in Bribery Case.

"During the examination of the passenger, four cylindrical shaped capsules, suspected to contain gold in compound form, total weighing 1064.60 gms were found concealed. The same has been seized under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962."

Customs seized another 300 grams of gold concealed as a chain from another passenger Muhammed from Thalassery. They were both apprehended and further investigation in the case is underway, said the Customs. (ANI)

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Meitei Apex Body To Boycott State Government in Protest for Not Convening Assembly Session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)