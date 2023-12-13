Kochi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging a government order to kill a tiger, which had last week killed a man in Wayanad district, if it could not be captured or tranquilised.

A bench of Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun said the petition appeared to be filed for publicity and not public interest and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner-organisation, according to a lawyer associated with the matter.

The plea had been moved by the NGO Animals and Nature Ethics Community (ANEC) challenging the December 10 order of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL) and Chief Wildlife Warden.

The order was issued after strong protests from locals as well as members of both the ruling and opposition fronts demanding that the tiger be shot.

The order had directed the Chief Conservator of Forests (Northern Circle), Kannur, to establish "undoubtedly" that the animal which killed the man was the same before the operation.

The order had also said that maximum effort should be taken either to cage or tranquilise the animal as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority norms.

"If the animal cannot be captured or tranquilised, and it is established as a man-eater, the same animal shall be killed under section 11 (1) (a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with strict adherence to the provisions of the section and the guidelines of NTCA as the tiger became dangerous to the human life in the area," the order read.

According to the provision of the Wildlife Act, the Chief Wildlife Warden may permit hunting of any wild animal specified in Schedule I, if it has become dangerous to human life.

Vakeri resident Prajeesh's half-eaten body was found near a forest area near Kalpetta in Wayand on December 9 where he is suspected to have been dragged by the tiger when he went to collect grass for his cattle.

Locals had alleged that it was a "man-eater" tiger and demanded the authorities to shoot and kill the animal.

