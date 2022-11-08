Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant will visit Pampa in Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday to assess the security arrangements ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' Remarks.

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season would begin on November 17.

Also Read | Demonetisation: No New Rs 2,000 Notes Printed From 2019-2022, Says RTI Reply.

Kant would be inspecting the security arrangements made by police at Pampa in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage on November 9, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre on Tuesday said.

Unlike the last two years, when the number of pilgrims were limited due to the COVID-19 related restrictions, this year there could be a huge influx of devotees as the pandemic has been contained.

Kant would also hold a meeting of senior police officials at Pampa to review the security arrangements, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)