Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said athletes participating in the Khelo India University Games represent India's new energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the games on Thursday and said Uttar Pradesh has become a 'sangam' of sportspersons from across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Adityanath also praised Modi for his "successful" six-nation tour that concluded recently.

"The successful completion of this programmes under PM Modi's leadership will not only promote sports in Uttar Pradesh but also give these players, coming from all over the country, the chance to visit different parts of the state," he said.

According to a statement issued by the government, the CM expressed gratitude towards Modi for giving Uttar Pradesh the responsibility to host the third edition of the games.

"Under your direction, sports activities have spread to every village due to schemes like Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, Fit India Movement, or Khelo India University Games. Youngsters and adults take pride in participating in these schemes.

"By maintaining good health, they not only help in realising the concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' but also work to further your goal of an economically prosperous India," he said.

Emphasising that Uttar Pradesh has honoured athletes who participated in Olympics and Paralympics and won medals, the CM said, “This was only a medium to take forward the PM's concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The state has also made arrangements for a 2 percent reservation for its players in appointment in government services within the state.

"The process of appointing about 500 players is currently underway while the sportspersons who have received medals will get opportunities in various services of the state government,"the CM said.

Congratulating Modi on his "successful" six-nation tour, Adityanath said, "We all have felt the power and potential of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"For the first time, the prime minister of a sovereign, prosperous nation greeted the prime minister of another country by touching his feet," he said, referring to Papua New Guinea PM James Marape touching Modi's feet upon his arrival to the island nation.

"This has not been seen before. The whole world saw this scene. Every Indian is feeling proud after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji. Every Indian felt proud when the Australian PM called PM Modi the boss," reads the statement.

At an event in Sydney, Australian PM Anthony Albanese had welcomed Modi, saying "Prime Minister Modi is the boss".

