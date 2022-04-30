Coimbatore (TN), Apr 30 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team, probing the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Saturday interrogated the personal assistant of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa for the second straight day.

S Poongundran, the PA of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, was questioned by the team led by West Zone IG, R Sudhakar, for a few hours at Police Recruits School campus, police said.

The interrogation mainly surrounded his contact with the Kodanad Estate, that belonged to Jayalalithaa, after her death and whether anybody from the estate was in touch with him after the incident in which security guard Om Bahadur Thapa was murdered and a few items were stolen on April 24, 2017 from the bungalow, which was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa, they said.

He was interrogated on Friday also.

