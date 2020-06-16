Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | KPCC President DK Shivakumar's Daughter Engaged to VG Siddhartha's Son

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:32 AM IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya and Cafe Coffe Day founder late VG Siddhartha's son, Amarthya Hegde got engaged at SM Krishna Residence, Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Only family members were present in the event. Amarthya Hegde is also the grandson of former Union Minister SM Krishna.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

Last year in July, the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder Siddhartha was unearthed on the banks of Netravati river. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

