India News | K'taka Cabinet Gives Nod to Ordinance Making 60% Kannada Mandatory on Signboards

The Karnataka cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

Agency News PTI| Jan 05, 2024 10:42 PM IST
Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on the signboards and nameplates.

As a one-time measure, the Cabinet approved increasing the upper age limit by three years to all the eligible candidates who write competitive exams by the Karnataka Public Service Commission to fill vacant seats as per Karnataka Gazzetted Probationers Rule- 1997.

The cabinet gave its approval to Rs 45 crore Chamundeshwari Temple Development Scheme under the Central government scheme Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (Prasad).

The cabinet decided to waive off Rs 581.47 crore worth Motor Vehicle Tax given by the four state-owned transport corporations including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Also, the cabinet approved 43 development works worth Rs 800 crore in Bengaluru city by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

