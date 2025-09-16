Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao expressed strong disapproval of criticisms directed at the BRS by BJP leaders concerning the party's endorsement of the Supreme Court's interim orders related to the Waqf Amendment Act.

KTR stated, "Such criticism only shows that the BJP has no respect for the Indian Constitution or the Supreme Court," adding that the BJP's claims of nationalism are fake, while the BRS represents true nationalism.

"For us, real nationalism means embracing every Indian equally, without looking at caste, creed, or religion," he emphasised.

"Understanding the difference between true nationalism and arrogant, hollow patriotism (jingoism) is the essence of being a genuine patriot," KTR asserted.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection.

Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf. It said the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The apex court also stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide the dispute whether a Waqf property has encroached upon a government property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate the rights of personal citizens, and this will violate the separation of powers.

The top court held that till adjudication happens by the Tribunal, no third-party rights can be created against any parties, and the provision dealing with such powers to the Collector shall remain stayed.

Meanwhile, recalling the horrific Pahalgam massacre where 26 innocent lives were lost due to Pakistan-sponsored terror, KTR said the BJP government allowed cricket matches with Pakistan even before the victims' blood had dried. He lambasted this as the clearest evidence of the BJP's fake nationalism and hypocritical patriotism.

KTR further alleged that even though the bereaved families of the Pahalgam massacre strongly opposed it, the Modi government went ahead and deceived crores of Indians by playing cricket with Pakistan.

"When BJP can play cricket with Pakistan, why does it feel pain only when the BRS welcomes a Supreme Court verdict?" KTR questioned. (ANI)

