Leh, Jul 20 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded seven COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection tally to 20,264, while 11 more patients were cured of the disease, pushing the number of recoveries to 19,959, officials said.

All seven new cases are in Leh, they said.

There was no fresh fatality due to the disease in the UT, and the death toll stands at 206, the officials added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh now stands at 99 – 83 in Leh and 16 in Kargil district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)