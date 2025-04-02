New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in the Lok Sabha for opposing the Waqf bill, saying the proposed law would be the last nail in the coffin of Congress's politics of appeasement.

Participating in the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lower House, Thakur said the time has come to change the Waqf boards as they have become a "hub of corruption" and accused the Congress of once again creating an atmosphere of confusion in the country.

The Bill is not just for a change in law but a clear message -- that the country will be run only in accordance with the Constitution, he asserted.

Thakur alleged that the Waqf Board had to administer properties for the welfare of the Muslim community but the Congress and other opposition parties irresponsibly used the land to set up an empire which they used as their "vote bank ATM".

"You will have to decide whether you will stand with the Constitution or with Waqf," he said.

Batting for the bill, Thakur said, "India has seen a partition in 1947. That partition happened because of one family and one party. Today, we will not allow a second partition in the name of land jihad. We will not allow it to happen. India needs freedom from the fear of the Waqf Board."

The BJP leader accused the opposition parties of opposing the bill for political motives, rather than considering what he called the "injustice" in the way Waqf properties are administered.

Only a handful of people have control over the vast Waqf properties across the country, he said.

"Only 200 people have control over Waqf properties," he said adding that the land of Hindus, Dalits, tribals and backward classes has been taken over, and no one speaks against this injustice.

"Rahul ji says that the country's wealth is in the hands of few people. I want to say to him that you have given Waqf boards in the hands of 200 people," Thakur said referring to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Waqf Amendment Bill will be the last rites of Congress' policy of appeasement. This will be the last nail in the "coffin of Congress's politics of appeasement", he said.

"This is neither Pakistan nor the Taliban's country. This is India. Only one law will run in the country -- the Constitution," he said.

"This bill is not about Hindu versus Muslim, this is law versus lawlessness, Constitution versus corruption, Bharat versus internal partition. In several countries, the Waqf board works under the centralised framework," Thakur said.

The Congress Party and its allies compromised the Constitution for vote bank, he alleged, adding that this bill is against injustice and not against any religion.

