Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the Local Economy Accelerator Program (LEAP) will ensure that the fruits of innovation are shared across Karnataka.

"LEAP is our commitment to ensuring that the fruits of innovation are shared across Karnataka. While Bengaluru is a global powerhouse, the state's true potential will be unlocked when we empower entrepreneurs in Mysuru, Hubbali, and Kalaburagi," the minister said.

"This ₹1,000 crore program is more than an investment in innovation; it's an investment in a balanced, equitable, and resilient economic future for the entire state, aiming to create 5 lakh jobs and position Karnataka as a diversified global technology leader," he added.

Ekroop Caur, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and S&T, highlighted the program's strategic design. "The LEAP initiative is a meticulously designed framework that provides end-to-end support for our innovators. From fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in schools with the Startup Foundry to providing deep-tech startups with grant-in-aid through ELEVATE NXT, we are building a robust, interconnected ecosystem. LEAP institutionalises our 'Beyond Bengaluru' vision, creating the necessary infrastructure and support systems to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success for our emerging tech clusters."

The program is designed to support the entire startup lifecycle, from sparking entrepreneurial curiosity in schools to helping mature startups access global markets. By addressing critical gaps in infrastructure, funding, mentorship, and ecosystem development, LEAP aims to create a vibrant and inclusive innovation narrative for all of Karnataka.

According to the State government, with an ambitious outlay of ₹1,000 crores over five years, LEAP represents a strategic and holistic commitment to fostering innovation, democratizing opportunity, and driving equitable economic growth across the entire state.

While Bengaluru is a globally celebrated technology hub, ranking 10 worldwide in the StartupBlink 2025 index and 14 globally in the Startup Genome 2025 report, LEAP, as an initiative, is about holistic, statewide development.

The Government of Karnataka's vision for the next phase of transformation is rooted in extending this success to its emerging tech clusters. LEAP is conceived as the primary engine to unlock the immense untapped potential in clusters like Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru-Udupi, Hubbali-Belagavi-Dharwad, Tumkur, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga, transforming them into self-sustaining and globally competitive innovation hubs. (ANI)

