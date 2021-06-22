Agra, June 22 (PTI) A leopard wandered into a residential area and attacked a man, officials said on Tuesday, adding the animal was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation.

The victim, Sumit Solanki, received injuries in his leg as the eight-year-old animal barged into his house in Sita Naga, Jaat Wali Gali of Itmad-ud-daulah locality around 7 am and hid in his room, they said.

When Solanki entered, the leopard pounced on him.

Later, the big cat ventured into a mango godown near to the locality and a team of the forest department was informed.

A team of forest department rescued the animal with the help of Wild Life SOS and sent to Keetham, said District Forest Officer Akhilesh Pandey told PTI.

"It was a huge effort as it was in a residential area. The leopard was tranquilised so it could be safely rescued without harming any locals, the DFO said, adding it was under the supervision of experts.

