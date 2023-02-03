Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the letter written in his name to the party high command was fake.

"The letter has been leaked with the intention of creating confusion among the workers about our party which is on the way to victory in the next election," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah was not a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra finale in Srinagar, which heightened speculations amid a rumoured rift between the former CM and the Congress's state chief DK Shivakumar over ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The letter in question was address to AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying that the differences over tickets would lead to rebellion in the party ranks.

Sharing a copy of the purported letter, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "I have not written any such letter. This is a malicious fake letter. This is how the BJP workers have conspired to create confusion among our workers. The BJP workers have lashed out that they have sunk to the lowest level like their leaders.

He said, "I am going to file a complaint with the police and believe that the culprits behind this misdeed will be found and punished."

He further alleged that the letter, in his name, was sent with the malicious intention of ruining the relationship between him and the KPCC president.

"A fake letter in my name is being circulated. Some miscreants did this with the malicious intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president. I wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with this letter," he said. (ANI)

