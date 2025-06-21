New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The national capital received light rain in parts of the city late Saturday afternoon, with a yellow alert in place for the day.

Parts of south Delhi, south east Delhi and west Delhi witnessed rainfall.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government for Arresting Congress Leaders, Says 'This Is Highly Condemnable, Malicious Misuse of Power'.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 2.6 mm rainfall, Palam 0.4 mm, Ayanagar 0.4 mm and Lodhi Road 0.2 mm.

According to the IMD surface observatory data, which refers to specific three-hour readings from individual stations, Palam recorded 1.4 mm of rain between 2. 30 pm and 5.30 pm, Safdarjung 0.8 mm while Ayanagar, Lodhi Road and Ridge reported trace rainfall.

Also Read | Past 11 Years Were 'News Reel', Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 61 and 88 per cent during the day.

Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected on Sunday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category for the fifth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)