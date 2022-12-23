New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

The Winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29.

Also Read | #BilawalBhutto Fails to Get In-person Meeting with Blinken in #Washington Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

However, a decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee -- chaired by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and comprising representatives of the government and various parties -- to curtail the session.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in Tamil Nadu: State Health Department Readies With Oxygen, Hospital Beds Amid Rising of Coronavirus Cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)