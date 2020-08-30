New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portrait of former Speaker Sardar Hukam Singh in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava also paid tributes.

According to a press statement, Singh was an eminent parliamentarian, a noted jurist, a social reformer, and an able administrator. He was elected to the Constituent Assembly in April 1948; he was also a member of the Provisional Parliament (1950-52) and First, Second, and Third Lok Sabha.

Singh was elected as Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha on March 20, 1956, and he was re-elected to the same office again during the Second Lok Sabha. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker in the Third Lok Sabha and he chaired the House from April 17, 1962, to March 16, 1967. Later, he was the Governor of Rajasthan from 1967 to 1972.

Sardar Hukam Singh passed away on May 27, 1983. (ANI)

