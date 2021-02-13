New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Lok Sabha clocked 99.5 per cent productivity during the first phase of the two-part Budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Saturday.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded today.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while interacting with the media in Parliament said that the Budget Session of Parliament ran smoothly and transacted important business even beyond midnight.

He said the first part of the Budget Session, 2021 has been highly productive and thanked the Leader of the House, media, officers, and staff of the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the smooth conduct of the Lower House.

Birla informed that during the first part of the Budget Session 2021, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.

"The Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address took place for 16 hours and 39 minutes and 130 Members participated in the Discussion. Whereas 10 hours was allocated for General Discussion on Union Budget 2021-2022, the House debated for 14 hours and 40 minutes. As many as 117 Members took part in the General Discussion on Union Budget 2021-2022. 173 Members participated in Zero Hour discussions. Several matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during Zero Hour. House lost an effective time of 43 minutes due to disruptions," he said.

A total of 49 women MPs participated in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address and Budget, said the Lok Sabha Speaker, and appreciated their enthusiasm and participation in House proceedings.

He said, despite the House sitting late beyond midnight, a large number of women Members remained present and participated in the proceedings, raising many important issues.

Responding to questions regarding disruptions in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker said that the ultimate objective is to strengthen democracy. "So, it is the responsibility of all Members to ensure that democratic and ethical standards are maintained in the House and rules are followed scrupulously," he said.

The Speaker further informed that the time lost due to disruptions has been compensated by the House by sitting beyond schedule time.

"There was an impasse in the first week, but it was soon resolved after I spoke to Members of Parliament and leaders of all parties. Everyone participated in discussions after that. The impasse was long, so we sat till late in the night later to make up for it," he said. (ANI)

