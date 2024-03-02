Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and four Union ministers are among the 15 leaders from Rajasthan who have featured in the BJP's first list of candidates for the general elections released on Saturday.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The party has once again picked former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son and sitting MP Dushyant Singh as its candidate from the Jhalawar Baran seat while it also gave tickets to Mahendrajit Malviya and Jyoti Mirdha, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

BJP state president and sitting Chittorgarh MP C P Joshi has been retained.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur and Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer are among those being repeated from their seats.

Rajya Sabha member and Union Minister Bhupendra Singh will be the party's candidate from Alwar while Birla has again been fielded from Kota.

Newcomer Devendra Jhajharia is the BJP candidate from Churu replacing MP Rahul Kaswan while Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati has retained his constituency of Sikar.

The party has fielded Bhupendra Yadav from the Alwar seat that was vacated after Baba Balaknath resigned as a Member of Parliament following his victory in the Rajasthan Assembly election from Tijara.

Other new candidates are Ram Swarup from Bharatpur, Lumbaram Chaudhary from Jalore and Mannalal from Udaipur.

The party nominated Mahendrajit Malviya from Banswara. Malviya, who was a minister in the last Congress government, resigned as MLA after joining the BJP.

The party has fielded Jyoti Mirdha as its candidate from Nagaur. Mirdha left Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP gave the Nagaur seat to NDA partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal had won the seat by defeating Mirdha.

