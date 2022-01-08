Ambala, Jan 8 (PTI) A Lieutenant Colonel has filed a case against her in-laws for allegedly causing her physical and mental harassment, police here said on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nidhi Dhania is presently posted in Light Air Defence Regiment at Ambala Cantt.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

She had filed a complaint naming her father-in-law Kuldeep Singh and mother-in-law Sheela as her harassers with Ambala SP Jashndeep Singh Randhawa after which an FIR was lodged, said police.

In her complaint, she alleged that due to the exigencies of her work, she was posted at different stations and was unable to give her best due to continuous harassment by her in-laws.

Also Read | MUHS PG and Graduate Exams Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

She said the two made her life a “living hell” and it was only her duty to the nation that made her strong enough to withstand the cruelty, police said.

According to the complaint, Dhania had married Sandeep Kumar on April 18, 2018 in an arranged marriage with consent of both families.

The dowry articles were also provided by her as per her in-laws' specific demands, she wrote in her complaint.

“My mother in law always used to taunt me for not giving them huge gifts in dowry,” she alleged.

She said that her in-laws have lately been pressurizing her husband to divorce her and to get married again to a rich girl who can fulfil their demands, despite the fact her husband told her that he loved her and does not want to remarry.

Dhania alleged that her mother-in-law made a condition that either she should give her her salary to her or leave her work in the army and become a housewife.

She said that her mother-in-law also filed a “false and frivolous” complaint against her before her Commanding Officer in Meerut against her, according to police.

As a result her seniors and her colleagues started asking her about her personal life which became a subject of ridicule amongst her colleagues, she wrote.

She said when the inquiry was carried out by her CO, the allegations were found to be false and the matter was closed.

She alleged in the complaint that her in-laws also issued a public notice disowning her husband and her.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)