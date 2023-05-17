Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel here at Raj Bhavan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kharakwal, defeated her nearest rival Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vandana Mishra by more than a margin of 2 lakh votes.

