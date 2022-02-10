Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who had been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court recently, has been made the Chief Justice of the High Court.

A communication to this effect was signed by the President of India and issued, today.

Justice M N Bhandari was transferred to the Madras High Court in November last year and he assumed office as the ACJ on November 22.

Born on September 30, 1960, Justice Bhandari enrolled himself as a lawyer in May, 1983. He was elevated from the Bar to the Bench of the Rajasthan High Court in July, 2007 and transferred to the Allahabad High Court in March, 2019, from where he was transferred and posted as the ACJ of the Madras High Court in November last year.

