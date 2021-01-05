Latur, Jan 5 (PTI) Six people were arrested in Latur for allegedly taking a contract from a man to recover 5 lakh from his relative, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the six on Monday from Nilanga and one of them, identified as Umar Shaikh, said the group had accepted money from one Umar Patel to recover Rs 5 lakh from the latter's relative, a police official said.

Five mobiles and sharp weapons have been seized from them, and efforts were on to nab Patel, he added.

