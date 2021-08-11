Alibaug, Aug 11 (PTI) Sixty one properties belonging to the Mahad Municipal Council were damaged due to floods in Maharashtra's Raigad district last month, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains had caused massive floods at many places in the Konkan region and some districts of western Maharashtra in July.

Due to the flood situation on July 21 and 22, 61 properties belonging to the Mahad Municipal Council in Raigad were damaged and the civic body requires Rs 23 crore for the repairs and new constructions, if needed, an official statement said.

The civic body has appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide the required funds for the repair work, it added.

A total of 14,368 families and 1,200 traders were affected due to floods in the Mahad taluka, officials earlier said.

A massive landslide had killed 86 people in Raigad's Taliye village located on a hillock, they said.

