Amravati (Maha), Jun 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 deaths in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 19 on Tuesday after a 74-year-woman succumbed to the infection even before she could be admitted in a hospital here, an official said.

The district also reported eight new cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 446, while the number of people who have been discharged so far reached 312, he added.

"Twelve people were discharged on Tuesday, leaving the district with 115 active cases. The highest number of cases is in Badnera at 59," the official said.

