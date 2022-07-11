Gadchiroli, Jul 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said a permanent plan will be drafted to ensure that villages in Gadchiroli district do not get cut off from other areas due to rains and floods every year.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday visited the Gadchiroli district and reviewed the rain situation.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of "heavy to extremely heavy rains" in this east Maharashtra district from July 10 to 13.

Shinde and Fadnavis inspected the Wainganga river and took stock of the flood situation.

"A permanent plan will be prepared for villages in Gadchiroli which get cut off every year due to heavy rainfall and floods," the chief minister said after presiding over a review meeting with officials.

He directed officials to submit a proposal for preparing the plan.

Shinde said a government medical college and hospital, whose work is pending, will start soon in Gadchiroli.

Gadchiroli is experiencing heavy rainfall for the last three days. A total of 313 people from 11 villages have been shifted to help centres.

Communication with 128 villages in the district was lost last Saturday due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said his administrative experience and the humane attitude of the CM will benefit Maharashtra.

"Certainly. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde believes in working at the ground level. He works 24/7. This will benefit Maharashtra, " he told a news channel.

