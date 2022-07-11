Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 11: The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appointed Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha as Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the state government.

Disclosing this here a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the Chief Minister cleared the file to this regard here on Monday. An alumni of top educational institutes across the globe like Modern School, Barakhamba and London School of Economics, Raghav Chadha is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has the distinction of having worked with some of the biggest corporate firms in the world.

Also Read | Gujarat Heavy Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation in Several Districts; 9,000 Relocated, Seven Dead in Last 24 Hours.

The young political leader had earlier served as Financial Advisor to Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Hailing from Jalandhar, as his family moved to Delhi for work opportunities a few decades ago, Raghav Chadha had remained firmly connected with his roots and acted as a catalyst in revamping Delhi's Punjabi Academy thereby promoting the Punjabi language and culture in the national capital, the Chief Minister's office informed.

Also Read | 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Case: Centre Bound To Release Abu Salem After 25 Years Imprisonment, Says Supreme Court.

In the new role, Raghav Chadha will shoulder the responsibility of overseeing the conception and implementation of pro-people initiatives of the AAP government in Punjab and advise the government on matters of Finance accordingly. His sound financial knowledge and prudence is likely to be a boon for the debt-ridden Punjab, which is currently reeling under an extreme financial crunch, as he is expected to play an essential role in financial planning and making Punjab debt-free. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)