Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday once again raised the demand to accord the "classical" language status to Marathi.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chairs High Level Meeting on Ukraine-Russia Conflict.

Speaking virtually at an event to mark the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Thackeray said the glory of Marathi needs to be celebrated throughout the year.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'PM Narendra Modi Must Impress Upon President Vladimir Putin That This Is a Dangerous Path', Says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

"We are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and it is up to us to decide how we carry forward his legacy. Mother tongue is the best gift from one's mother and it is necessary to make it glorious. Conservation of the Marathi language is our responsibility. We have to speak the language and take pride in it," he said.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai recently met Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy with the demand to accord the classical language status to Marathi.

The Maharashtra government had dispatched 6,000 postcards, in addition to 1.2 lakh postcards sent earlier, to President Ram Nath Kovind for this demand.

In 2020, the Maharashtra legislature had passed a unanimous resolution recommending to the Centre to accord the “classical language” status to Marathi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)