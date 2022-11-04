Aurangabad, Nov 4 (PTI) A disproportionate assets (DA) case was registered against a former additional commissioner of Nanded municipal corporation in Maharashtra by the Anti Corruption Bureau, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | IIT-Delhi Breaks All Records With Over 1300 Job Offers, Placement by Around 600 Companies.

The retired civic official was found to have Rs 28.72 lakh excess of known sources of income, after which a complaint was filed by ACB deputy superintendent of police Rajendra Patil, the official added.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Admits Petition Challenging Permission for Carbon Dating, Scientific Investigation of 'Shivling'.

The 62-year-old man, his wife and one more person have been booked under Prevention of Corruption and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.

A case has been registered at Vazirabad police station in Nanded, some 280 kilometres from here, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)