Nagpur, Jul 12 (PTI) Three residents of Madhya Pradesh died and as many others are missing after their vehicle was swept away from a flooded bridge in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The deceased were residents of Betul district in MP.

Also Read | Karnataka: 67 Arrested, 707 Cattle Rescued During Bakrid Festival.

The incident occurred in Nanda village under the Kelwad police station limits, some 40 km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

"The SUV with eight passengers was crossing a bridge that did not have railings on either side. The water flowing above the bridge swept away the vehicle. While two passengers swam to safety, we have recovered bodies of three persons and three others are missing," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Roshni Chaukidar (32), Darsh Chaukidar (10) and SUV driver Liladhar Hiware (38), all residents of Zingabai Takali here.

The missing persons are Madhukar Patil (65), his wife Nirmala (60) and Neemu Aatner (45), all hailing from Betul in neighbouring Madhya Pardesh.

"The vehicle was going from Multai in Madhya Pradesh to Chhatrapur village in Nanda here. A team comprising police and fire brigade personnel is carrying out a search operation," the Kelwad police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)