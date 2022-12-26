Palghar, Dec 26 (PTI) The police have seized red sandalwood worth Rs 6 crore, which was smuggled into Maharashtra's Palghar to be shipped from the port in Nhava Sheva, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a container truck near Kaman checkpost in the early hours of Sunday and found red sandalwood concealed behind sacks of onions, zonal DCP Suhas Bavche said.

Two persons were arrested in the seizure and an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Forest Act was registered against them, he said.

The seized contraband is worth Rs 6 crore and further probe is underway to find out its source, the official added.

