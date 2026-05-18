Shillong Teer Result Today, May 18, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) continues to conduct the daily draws of Shillong Teer, a unique, legal, archery-based lottery system deeply woven into the cultural and economic fabric of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer games are held from Monday through Saturday at the historic Polo Ground in Shillong, with Sunday being a holiday. Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games of today, May 18, will be published soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.

The Shillong Teer event gathers daily attention across Northeastern India as skilled archers determine the winning two-digit combinations through live shooting rounds. Unlike conventional paper-ticket lotteries, the outcomes here depend entirely on the precision of traditional archery rather than randomised computer draws. Scroll below to check Shillonbg Teer Results of today, May 18. Participants can also view the winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning, Night, Khanapara, Juwai and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 18, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer Result of May 18? If yes, then we have got you covered. Lottery players can head to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's Shillong Teer Results. They can also find the winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 18 below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 77

Second Round - 33

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 28

Second Round - 88

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Are Shillong Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is a unique, legally sanctioned lottery played in Meghalaya that combines traditional sport with local betting culture. Regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game relies entirely on the precision of professional archers rather than a randomised digital draw. Every day, fifty archers gather at the Shillong Polo Ground to fire a specific number of arrows at a cylindrical straw target during two timed rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The official winning number for each round is determined by taking the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. Participants purchase tickets from licensed stalls across the state, betting on any double-digit number from 00 to 99 based on numerical trends or dream interpretations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).