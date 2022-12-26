Jalna, Dec 26 (PTI) A sum of Rs 1.70 crore was stolen from a wholesale cloth shop in Jalna in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Discusses G20 Issues, Offers Support for Peace Efforts.

The thieves also took away the CCTV system installed in the shop to wipe out evidence, though one camera remains functional, the Sadar Bazar police station official added.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Register Case After Digital Traffic Advisory Board Displays Abusive Message in Dindoshi.

"Owner Mahesh Nathani arrived at the shop in the morning and found the cash safe open and the amount missing. There are no signs of a break-in. Fingerprint experts have collected samples from the site and footage from the lone camera left untouched is being checked," he said.

District Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde and other senior officials visited the spot, he said.

"The cash from daily transactions was kept in the safe, which was, however, not locked," said Inspector Dnyaneshwar Payaghan.

Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang said the thieves may have entered from an air-conditioner duct.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)