Mumbai, Dec 26: A case was registered against unidentified hackers after an abusive message was displayed on a digital traffic advisory board in Dindoshi in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The Mumbai civic body has installed smart traffic polls near a mall in Goregaon (east). A contractor has placed two LED screen boards on one of the polls for displaying traffic-related advisories. ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Message Appears on Digital Diversion Board Near Haji Ali in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

At 9:10 pm on Thursday, an abusive message was displayed on the LED screen, he said, adding the message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off.

The contractor who had installed the boards told civic officials he was not aware of the incident.

He told the police that somebody might have hacked into the system and relayed the message. Mumbai: Vegetable Vendor Attacks Police Constable With Knife After Being Told Not To Urinate on Street in Kandivali; Arrested.

A case was registered against unidentified hackers under related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official added.

